Utah Hockey HC André Tourigny To Lead Team Canada In World Championships

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey’s André Tourigny will coach the Canadian National Hockey Team at the 2024 IIHF World Championships.

Tourigny was also the head coach of last year’s gold medal-winning team.

“It’s such a privilege and an honor to be the coach of the national team in your nation’s sport,” Tourigny told KSL Sports.

The puck drops at the IIHF World Championships in less than three weeks, the tournament runs May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

With the recent announcement of a working agreement between the NHL and the Olympics allowing NHL players to compete in the Olympics, expect the biggest names in hockey to want to play for their country.

André Tourigny Talks Leading Team Canada While Moving To Utah

KSL Sports asked Tourigny if he thought playing in the World Cup for Team Canada would give players an advantage toward making the Canadian Olympic Team.

“Knowing how everything is done within Hockey Canada, that can create a familiarity between the player and Hockey Canada, and yeah, that can be an advantage. Having that said, you need the best player to win. So it’s not that if you’re not coming to the World Championships you’re not going to be at the Olympics … It’s not my job as the coach to pick the team or to do those things, but we believe when a player has familiarity with the program, it helps down the road,” Tourigny answered.

When asked about his life while taking on the World Hockey Championships while also moving his entire NHL team to the expansion Utah franchise Tourigny responded, “In a word, busy. But you know it’s not an expansion team … that team is a really good team. There’s a lot of young talent, there’s foundation, there is a core of guys who care for each other. So, that is the chemistry between guys.”

Tourigny told KSL Sports there was never doubt that he would take the opportunity to coach team Canada, even with his NHL job being a little chaotic.

“No, that’s that. Simple as that. This will be my second time as head coach for at the World Championship … they asked me ‘do you want to think about it?’ and the answer is ‘I’ve thought about it I’m in in.’”

Tourigny and Hockey Canada, the defending champions, will have an impressive list of players to pick from this year, from seasoned vets like Sidney Crosby, who had international success in Prague in 2015, to Connor Bedard, the hottest name in hockey right now. Bedard has dominated his international play, winning gold in the 2023 World Juniors.

There is real potential for having Bedard and Crosby on at least the first power play unit, if not on the same line.

Steve Ott Named Assistant Coach For Team Canada

Former Utah Grizzly Steve Ott was named an assistant coach for Team Canada.

He played 40 games for the Grizzlies in 2002-03.

About André Tourigny

Born in Nicolet, Canada, Tourigny has coached hockey for over two decades.

He coached in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for 12 years and the Ontario Hockey League for three years.

Prior to taking the head coaching position with Arizona in 2021, Tourigny held assistant coaching positions in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.

Tourigny has won the Coach of the Year award in the QMJHL, OHL, and Canadian Hockey League.

Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports' hockey insider, Jay Stevens. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram. 

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

