Rahsul Faison Becomes Second USU Running Back To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah- Robert Briggs is the last man standing in the Utah State running back room after senior-to-be Rahsul Faison entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal following spring practices.

Faison announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday, April 25.

“I want to start by thanking Coach Anderson along with the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team which has become family,” the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native wrote. “I will forever cherish the bonds that have turned into a brotherhood. I appreciate all of the love and support Aggie Nation has shown me.”

“After immense consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I’m excited to see what my future brings. I’ll forever be grateful for my time here at Utah State University!”

Faison spent one season in Logan, appearing in 13 games (3 starts). He finished the season with 736 yards on 118 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and five scores. His career high of 181 yards, which came against Nevada on November 11, was the most for an Aggie running back since 2016.

The Salisbury (CT) HS graduate ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns for the Snow College Badgers in 2022.

