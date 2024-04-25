On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Rahsul Faison Becomes Second USU Running Back To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 25, 2024, 12:43 PM

LOGAN, Utah- Robert Briggs is the last man standing in the Utah State running back room after senior-to-be Rahsul Faison entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal following spring practices.

Faison announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday, April 25.

“I want to start by thanking Coach Anderson along with the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team which has become family,” the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native wrote. “I will forever cherish the bonds that have turned into a brotherhood. I appreciate all of the love and support Aggie Nation has shown me.”

“After immense consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I’m excited to see what my future brings. I’ll forever be grateful for my time here at Utah State University!”

Faison spent one season in Logan, appearing in 13 games (3 starts). He finished the season with 736 yards on 118 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and five scores. His career high of 181 yards, which came against Nevada on November 11, was the most for an Aggie running back since 2016.

The Salisbury (CT) HS graduate ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns for the Snow College Badgers in 2022.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone, with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

