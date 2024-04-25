BYU Football Lands Former USU QB McCae Hillstead Out Of Portal

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Apr 25, 2024, 2:37 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picks up another quarterback for the 2024 season and it’s a signal-caller who is well known here in Utah.

Former Utah State, Skyridge High QB McCae Hillstead announced his commitment to BYU football on Thursday.

McCae Hillstead commits to BYU Football

Hillstead played in eight games last season for the Aggies. He passed for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 59.5 percent completion percentage.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hillstead has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He joins BYU’s quarterback unit, which features Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon. The two are vying for the starting job entering fall camp.

The Lehi, Utah native, is the third transfer portal QB BYU has added in the 2024 cycle. Others include Bohanon and former Western Michigan starter Treyson Bourguet.

Hillstead was a part-time starter for Utah State last season. He switched off and on with Cooper Leagas, who has also since entered the Transfer Portal during this post-spring window.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson named Iowa transfer Spencer Petras the starting QB for 2024 coming out of spring practices.

According to 247Sports, after entering the portal, Hillstead received interest from programs in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.

Third quarterback added in 2024 from the transfer portal

When BYU concluded spring practices on March 30, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick when asked if he would pursue another quarterback, he replied, “No.” However, BYU, under Kalani Sitake and Roderick, have always added personnel they felt could improve their roster. Hillstead potentially gives them that opportunity as another QB to compete in 2024.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

