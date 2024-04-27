On the Site:
Former BYU TE Isaac Rex Signs With Detroit Lions

Apr 27, 2024, 5:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars tight end Isaac Rex signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Isaac Rex signs with Lions

The BYU football team shared the news of Rex’s deal with the Lions on Saturday, April 27.

RELATED: Isaac Rex Breaks Touchdown Record For BYU Tight Ends

Rex left BYU as the school’s all-time touchdown leader for tight ends.

He joins a Lions team that went 12-5 and reached the NFC title game in 2023.

About Isaac Rex

In high school, Rex and San Clemente High School won the California state championship during his senior season, and was the leading receiver in the playoffs.

He joined BYU in 2019 after serving a two-year church mission in Samoa.

In 2019, Rex played in only three games, recording one catch for 23 yards. During the 2020 season, Rex appeared in 12 games, hauling in 37 receptions for 429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A year later, Rex played in 12 games, finishing with 18 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury during the Cougars’ game at USC. Entering the 2022 season, Rex was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best tight end in college football.

In 2022, Rex recorded 22 catches for 320 yards and six touchdowns while he worked his way back from injury.

In his final season at BYU, the tight end recorded 34 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

