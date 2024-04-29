On the Site:
Former BYU CB Eddie Heckard Receives Camp Invite From Denver Broncos

Apr 29, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard received a rookie mini camp invite from the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Eddie Heckard gets rookie mini camp invite from Broncos

BYU football shared the news of Heckard’s mini camp invite on Sunday, April 28.

“Congrats on receiving a mini camp invite @EddieHeckard5!!” the team posted on its official X account.

Heckard will try to earn a roster spot on a Broncos team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

About Eddie Heckard

Before starting his college career, Heckard was a standout player for Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. While at Desert Pines, he had the longest interception return in Nevada state championship history.

RELATED: Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Eddie Heckard’s Versatility At Cornerback

After sitting out the 2017 season, Heckard saw his first college action with the Wildcats during their 2018 campaign. He played in three contests and helped Weber State win a second straight Big Sky Conference title and earn a trip into the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native played in all 15 of Weber State’s games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third consecutive conference title and reached the FCS semifinals. Heckard earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for his play.

RELATED STORIES

During Weber State’s spring season in 2021, Heckard received first-team All-Big Sky honors and helped the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive Big Sky championship. In the fall of 2021, Heckard earned the second of back-to-back first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Following the 2022 season, Heckard transferred to BYU.

In his final year at Weber State, Heckard recorded 68 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and two interceptions.

During his career with the Wildcats, Heckard posted 211 total tackles, 152 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 35 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

Heckard’s 2023 season was his only year at BYU. During his 12 games with the Cougars, the cornerback posted 47 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, five interceptions, one touchdown, and 11 pass breakups.

