Former Weber State LB Winston Reid Signs With Cleveland Browns

Apr 29, 2024, 9:47 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State Wildcats linebacker Winston Reid signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Winston Reid signs with Cleveland Browns

The Weber State football team announced Reid’s deal with the Browns via X on April 27.

“CLEVELAND BOUND 🗣️ Winston Reid has signed with the @Browns!” the Wildcats shared on social media.

Reid joins a Browns team that posted an 11-6 record in 2023. The Browns qualified for the NFL Playoffs and faced the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Cleveland was eliminated from the postseason with a 45-14 loss to Houston.

About Winston Reid

Before his college career, the Utah native was a standout player at Copper Hills High School.

Reid began his Weber State career in 2017. In 2019, the linebacker saw his first playing time as a redshirt freshman and played in five games. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid played in Weber State’s six spring games in 2021 and 11 games later that fall.

A year later, Reid was named a team captain for the Wildcats in 2022. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors as a junior. Reid repeated those first-team honors as a senior in 2023.

Weber State posted a 6-5 record, including 4-4 in Big Sky Conference games, in Reid’s final season with the Wildcats.

Reid finished his college career having played in 46 games for the Wildcats. He recorded 281 total tackles, 170 solo tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

