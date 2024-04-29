Former Southern Utah WR Timothy Patrick Receives Camp Invite From 49ers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds wide receiver Timothy Patrick received a rookie mini camp invite from the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Timothy Patrick gets rookie mini camp invite from 49ers

The SUU football program shared the news of Patrick’s invitation via the team’s official X account on Saturday, April 27.

RELATED: Local Players Selected During 2024 NFL Draft

“#2 is turning dreams to reality! Congratulations @TimPatrickJr_,” the team wrote on social media.

Patrick will try to earn a roster spot on a 49ers team that posted a 12-5 record and reached Super Bowl LVIII last season. San Francisco fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

About Timothy Patrick

Before his college career, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Morse High School. Patrick began his college career at Utah State in 2018 and appeared in a pair of games as a redshirt. In 2019, the receiver played in three contests as a redshirt freshman. Patrick’s sophomore season was in 2020 and featured his first catch a member of the Aggies.

After not playing in any games in 2021, Patrick transferred to Southern Utah ahead of the 2022 season. In 2022, the wideout played in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds. He recorded 39 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Patrick played in 11 games and recorded 23 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Patrick averaged 14.7 yards per catch as a senior.

Patrick’s brother, Tim, plays wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland