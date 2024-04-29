Former Weber State OL Noah Atagi Receives Camp Invite From Chicago Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State Wildcats offensive lineman Noah Atagi received a rookie mini camp invite from the Chicago Bears following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Noah Atagi gets rookie mini camp invite from Bears

The Weber State football team shared the news of Atagi’s invitation via the team’s official X account on Saturday, April 27.

“Opportunity awaits! Congrats to Weber State’s Noah Atagi on his rookie mini camp invite with the @ChicagoBears!” the Wildcats posted on social media.

Atagi will look to earn a roster spot on a Bears team that went 7-10 in 2023.

About Noah Atagi

Before joining the Wildcats’ football program, the Washington Terrace, Utah native was a standout player at Bonneville High School. As a senior with the Lakers, he earned All-Region and All-State honors.

Atagi signed with Weber State in 2016.

In 2018, his first season with the Wildcats, Atagi saw action in one game. The next season, the offensive lineman played in all 15 of Weber State’s games, including 14 starts. As a redshirt freshman, Atagi helped the Wildcats win a third consecutive Big Sky Conference and reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

During the 2021 spring season, Atagi played in five games and helped Weber State capture a fourth straight Big Sky title. He earned first-team all-conference honors. Atagi was selected as one of Weber State’s captains in the spring of 2021.

Weber State finished its 2021 fall slate with a 6-5 record. In 2022, WSU improved to 10-3. Atagi started all 13 games and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors for the third straight season.

As a senior last season, Atagi started in all 11 of Weber State’s games. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors as a unanimous selection. Atagi served as a Weber State captain for the third consecutive year.

Weber State posted a 6-5 record, including 4-4 in Big Sky Conference games, in Atagi’s final season with the Wildcats.

