UTA bus driver travels 4 million miles with no accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver has reached an impressive milestone — traveling 4,000,000 miles with no accidents.

Dale Brady is the company’s first operator to achieve this record, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release from UTA.

He was recognized for the accomplishment — which he set on Dec. 29, 2022 — by the UTA Board of Trustees.

“We’re extremely proud as an organization to have one of our team members achieve this impressive milestone: four million miles without an accident, which is possibly unmatched nationally,” said Carlton Christensen, chair of the UTA Board of Trustees. “This reflects the quality of all our operators and their commitment to the safety of our riders and the public we serve.”

“It was a privilege for me to share the moment with Dale, along with his family and UTA’s family,” said Jay Fox, executive director of UTA. “Dale’s 46-plus years happened one day and one trip at a time. He is a model for how UTA impacts the lives of our riders and our community as we move them to key destinations and opportunities every day.”

Brady, who joined UTA in April 1976, was humble about the recognition and achievement.

“I don’t like to toot my own horn so much — it’s just driving,” he said. “I chose a good company to work for. I’ve driven for a long time and it’s provided the essentials for my family.”

Brady also made a point to recognize the work of his fellow UTA bus operators, including his friend of 46 years, Art LeFevre.

“Art was closer than I was. He would have gotten there first if his health had not declined.”

According to the release, LeFevre died in July 2022, and Brady “drove extra miles so they could receive their four-million-mile safety award together.”

Brady will also be recognized during the Utah State Legislature’s first transportation committee meeting on Jan. 20.