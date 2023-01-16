Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Looking back at President Nelson’s accomplishments over the last 5 years

Jan 15, 2023, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:59 pm
Carole Mikita's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Five years ago, President Russell M. Nelson met with the media as the new and 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

KSL TV’s Carole Mikita took a look back at his remarkable accomplishments.

“You can face the future with optimism and joy, if you have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and his Gospel.”

President Nelson started his ministry as Church president by talking with reporters at the Salt Lake Temple. The setting, said KSL’s Boyd Matheson, would prove to be symbolic of what was to come.

“Here we are five years later, he has announced 118 temples — 300 that are either announced or under construction or renovation. This is a prophet with a temple vision for the people all around the world.”

In 2018, he embarked on his first world tour as president, meeting with hundreds of thousands of Church members in both large gatherings and more intimate one-on-one moments.

President Nelson concludes global ministry tour

The following year, he dedicated the first temple in Italy.

Matheson recalled a striking statement that came from the Church president.

“President Nelson called the visit to Rome — and remember, you had the entire First Presidency and every member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — President Nelson called it a hinge point in history to the Church.”

That trip included an audience at the Vatican with Pope Francis. Standing outside St. Peter’s Basilica, he said, “We had a most unforgettable, cordial experience with his Holiness.”

President Nelson also formed a friendship and partnership with the NAACP and Rev. Amos Brown.

President Nelson, NAACP Leaders Call For Racial Reform In Joint Statement

Matheson called it an important moment.

“They’ve been working together to root out racism, to create bridges of understanding.”

And during the pandemic, President Nelson reminded everyone of his career as a heart surgeon, and used social media to send messages to all people, urged everyone to receive vaccines as he had, and also to express gratitude.

“Working together, we can flood social media with a wave of gratitude that reaches the four corners of the earth,” he said.

President Nelson’s #GiveThanks Challenge Takes Off On Social Media

In five years, President Nelson has made 99 announcements and changes in the Church, leading by example.

Matheson pointed out one specific program.

“I think what President Nelson is doing, both in word and deed, is ministering in the Savior’s higher and holier way — actually looks like and sounds like and feels like and then how everyone else should be able to act like.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

Elder Robert D. Hales leaves with his wife, Mary, from the Sunday afternoon session of general conf...
Matt Brooks

Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at age 90

Mary Crandall Hales, the wife the late apostle Elder Robert D. Hales, died Sunday at her North Salt Lake home, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. She was 90. Elder Hales died in 2017.
1 day ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest

Seven members of an Enoch, Utah, family were laid to rest Friday after they were shot and killed inside their home more than a week ago.
3 days ago
Pope Francis presides over the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square on...
Nicole Winfield, Giada Zampano and Frances D'emilio

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
11 days ago
A view of the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Today members of the 118th Congres...
Peter Smith, Associated Press

Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn’t reflect America

The religious makeup of the incoming 118th Congress looks more like what America used to be than what it is today. Congress is more Christian and religious overall than the general population.
12 days ago
A picture of Pope Benedict XVI is seen is seen in a shop following the announcement of the death of...
NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died. He was 95.
16 days ago
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 27: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, flanked by Prefect of the Pontifical...
FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health has worsened over the past hours and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.
19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Looking back at President Nelson’s accomplishments over the last 5 years