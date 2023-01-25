Close
WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers AJ, William enjoy science, desire to be part of a family

Jan 25, 2023, 1:40 PM
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — If there is one thing that brothers AJ and William agree on, it’s that science experiments are fun and exciting.

“I might just want to be an astronaut and learn and do stuff in space like science,” said 11-year-old AJ while visiting Little Beakers in Sandy, an open lab where kids can engage in over 30 supervised science experiments.

Science is something that drives AJ, and it’s something 13-year-old William just likes to have fun with.

“The slime is taking over!” William said as he stretched blue slime through his fingers.

While science is something the boys both enjoy, their personalities are quite different.

“AJ is, I would say he is the kid that wears his heart on his sleeve. He is just so loving. He’s more sensitive — he can really pick up on people emotions, and if he sees someone having a hard day or not being included, he will go out of his way to try and include that person or pick them up,” said Maria Ortega, the boys’ DCFS caseworker.

“William, he is very outspoken. I would say he can advocate for himself — he will tell you how he’s feeling in the moment. And he is also very independent; he loves to show his independence.”

AJ and William have lived in foster care in Utah for about five years, and they hope to be adopted by a family.

“Family means someone who loves you, cares about you,” AJ said.

“They desire to feel included and part of a family,” Ortega said. “They haven’t quite gotten to that point where they feel that stability, which is hard for them.”

The boys love the outdoors and hope to find a family where they can have a dog.

Ortega said they would do well in a family that is active and will engage in the activities they enjoy.

“I like video games, looking at the stars, watching TV and building LEGOs,” AJ said. “I also like tacos.”

“I love McDonalds and buffets,” William added.

“If you’re a caring adult and they see that, they will just open up to you, and they will receive you well, and that is such a strength,” Ortega said.

To read more about AJ and William, visit their profile, or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

For more on Little Beakers:

