LOCAL NEWS

Agents report finding child porn, bag of children’s underwear in Utah man’s home

Jan 28, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm
Salt Lake County Jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Thursday after agents reported finding hundreds of videos of child pornography in his home and a bag of children’s underwear.

Police say he had also discussed online his desire to sexually abuse a child he knows.

James Weston Fawcett, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Between Dec. 8 and Jan. 15, investigators say Fawcett uploaded 18 videos and 11 pictures of child pornography to group chatrooms, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Fawcett also made several comments purporting his upcoming sexual abuse of a close family contact of a child between 8 and 11 years of age who lives nearby and provided details of the date and location that this would occur,” the affidavit states. He also is accused of making comments such as, “I like those elementary school aged girls 6-12.”

On Thursday, agents served a search warrant at Fawcett’s residence and “located in excess of hundreds of videos and images of (child porn) on Fawcett’s cellphones, tablet and computers” and “a bag of children’s underwear was also found,” according to the affidavit.

When questioned, “Fawcett admitted to having run a social networking website or blog of (child pornography),” the affidavit alleges. “Fawcett is a receiver, viewer, distributor and producer of child sexual exploitation material.”

Agents have requested Fawcett be held in jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.

