Heber man surrendered with firearm after hours-long SWAT barricade

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man in Heber City made threats with a firearm while intoxicated, and was barricaded for hours until his surrender.

Saturday night at approximately 11:08 p.m. police in Heber City responded to a domestic violence call where an intoxicated suspect threatened victims with a firearm after a fight.

The victims fled the home and called 911.

When police responded to the scene, they surrounded the home and advised neighbors of the potential danger.

Officers tried to reach the suspect, but eventually he was considered a barricaded suspect with a weapon. At that point, Heber City police, Wasatch County Sherriff, Utah Highway Patrol, and Wasatch/Heber SWAT Team were on the scene trying to make contact with the suspect for hours.

Finally at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the suspect surrendered and was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on charges of domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by an intoxicated person, intoxication, and interference with a peace officer.

