Motorhome rollover blocks SB I-15 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Sunday morning when a motorhome was on its side.

Near mile-marker 323 on southbound I-15, a motorhome was traveling too fast for the wet conditions and hydroplaned, hitting the concrete barrier and rolling onto its side, according to Sgt. Brian Peterson of Utah Highway Patrol.

A viewer sent KSL-TV a video of the motorhome on it’s side.

All southbound lanes on the freeway were blocked, but two lanes opened up shortly after.

There minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

