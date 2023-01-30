Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
HEALTH

Dozens of Salt Lake County public swimming pools closed due to safety concerns

Jan 30, 2023, 2:12 PM
File image of swimming pool (KSL TV)...
File image of swimming pool (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — About 150 public pools in Salt Lake County will shut down after not meeting updated state safety requirements.

The Salt Lake County Health Department said that beginning Feb. 1, 163 of the 649 county swimming pools would close as they do not satisfy Utah’s new interlock safety requirements.

“The State of Utah’s pool rule now requires a pool’s chemical feed system to be electrically ‘interlocked’ to its water circulation system to prevent chemicals from continuing to dispense (and build up dangerously in the system) if the water circulation system stops functioning,” reads the health department post. “A buildup of pool chemicals (chlorine and muriatic acid) can create chlorine gas, which may cause illness, lung damage and—in extreme cases—death.

The health department referenced a June 2019 incident at the Veterans Memorial Pool in Pleasant Grove, Utah, where an equipment malfunction caused dozens of people to become sick and sent to the hospital. Because of the incident, Utah updated its safety requirements with the interlock system in 2020, giving pools until Jan. 31, 2023, to install them.

The health department said most closed pools could be reopened after adding the new system. They estimate it could cost $500 or less for the upgrade.

The department added that all newer pools should already meet requirements as the interlock system is the standard, and all pools operated by Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation have them.

The closed pools will be on the Salt Lake County Health Department’s website as they begin to close.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Health

Rose Tonti, 101,Mary Kawakami, 110, Hal Edison, 103, and King Green, 100. (KSL-TV)...
Annie Knox and Ashley Moser

Four Utah centenarians share advice collected over more than 100 years

An immigrant, a World War II veteran, an avid outdoorsman and an entrepreneur. They all spoke with KSL recently, but that’s not all they have in common. Each is over 100 years old. And with all that life experience, they have some insight to share.
2 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during the United States Conf...
Allison Gordon and Pamela Brown

Surgeon General says 13 is ‘too early’ to join social media

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he believes 13 is too young for children to be on social media platforms.
2 days ago
...
Ayanna Likens

Tips to set realistic mental health goals

If you are planning on setting a goal to prioritize your mental health this year, Dr. Kristin Francis at Huntsman Mental Health Institute recommends starting with small goals.
4 days ago
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacie...
Jordan Valinsky

CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage

An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations.
4 days ago
A Yanomami youth carries a toddler on his shoulders at the Saude Indigenous House, a center respons...
Eleoneore Hughes and Edmar Barros, Associated Press

Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining

Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency.
4 days ago
FILE: The Utah State Legislature...
Eliza Pace, KSL TV, & Aimee Cobabe, KSLNewsradio

Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox

A bill on transgender healthcare - banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Dozens of Salt Lake County public swimming pools closed due to safety concerns