Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.

Attendance is by invitation only, according to the release.

The temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in Oct. 2020, will be the first one built in Vanuatu.