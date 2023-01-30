RELIGION
Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple
Jan 30, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
Attendance is by invitation only, according to the release.
The temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in Oct. 2020, will be the first one built in Vanuatu.
