RELIGION
Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuatu Temple
Jan 30, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: Feb 1, 2023, 8:18 am
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
Attendance is by invitation only, according to the release.
The temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in Oct. 2020, will be the first one built in Vanuatu.
