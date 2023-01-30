Close
RELIGION

Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

Jan 30, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: Feb 1, 2023, 8:18 am
Exterior rendering of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Exterior rendering of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.

Attendance is by invitation only, according to the release.

The temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in Oct. 2020, will be the first one built in Vanuatu.

Map showing the location of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

