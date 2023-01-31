Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility

Jan 31, 2023, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:45 am
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.
BY
KSLTV.com

MAGNA, Utah — Two employees were killed at the Northrop Grumman facility.

Kay Anderson with Northrop Grumman confirmed the two deaths occurred at their Bacchus facility Monday night.

The company did not explain the cause or details surrounding the deaths, but said a statement would be coming.

 Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police released the following statement:

“On January 30, 2023, just after 6pm, West Valley City Fire and Police Departments responded to Northrop Grumman at 6478 West 5400 South regarding two employees who were found unconscious.  Fire Department crews attempted life saving measures and transported the two employees to the hospital where they were ultimately pronounced deceased.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration will conduct an investigation into this incident.  West Valley City Police will coordinate with OSHA on the investigation.  We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the employees who lost their lives as well as to the staff of Northrup Grumman.”

More information, including the identities of the victims, was not available.

