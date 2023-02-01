Logan residents persevere through the second day of the winter chill

LOGAN, Utah — Artic air has been gripping the Beehive State since Monday, as most areas of the state are barely hitting double digits, especially in northern Utah.

Due to the weather, many counties in the area were on a late start, including the school districts, university classes, and many businesses.

“It’s freezing,” laughed Sydney Lyman, a student at Utah State University waiting for the bus. “I can’t feel my toes. I don’t think anybody should be out here.”

Temperatures like these will make you cover up, sometimes in ways you wouldn’t otherwise.

“Yeah, my face is bundled up,” explained Chris Larsen, another USU student waiting for the bus. “I’m wearing a sweater and a jacket. I lost my coat, so I have to kind of wear an extra layer.”

USU classes are on a late start for the second day to spare students and staff from the cold.

“I’m so grateful. A little extra sleep, I think, helped me get on campus and get up the motivation, but it is really cold,” Lyman said.

Even snow shoveling businesses started late as they decided to wait out the negative thirteen degrees Tuesday morning. After all, the snow’s not going anywhere.

“I’ve been in Cancun, Mexico, for the past week actually, so coming home to the snow, I was not excited,” said Kycen Thomas with Three Men & A Shovel Landscaping.

But in the snow-removal business, you don’t always have a choice.

“On Sunday night after the big storm, I had to come here and salt and stuff, and it was negative 21,” Thomas recalled. “It was like midnight. And that was unbearable. It was so cold.”

Because of the intense cold, more people need a warm place to stay, which is perfect for the new William A. Burnard warming center. They said they are seeing a slight increase in the number of people they serve.

A taxi company is also helping out by getting people to and from the center to keep them out of the cold.

But all this cold weather reminds residents not to take the winter weather lightly and to prepare for the worst.

“Make sure you stay bundled up. Make sure you stay warm and only go outside if you have to. It’s not worth it,” Larsen said with a laugh.

The warming center is asking for help with donations and overnight volunteers. They said they don’t have much room for clothing or blankets, so they ask people to donate those items to their partners Deseret Industries or Somebody’s Attic thrift stores.