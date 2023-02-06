Rescue crews save woman stuck in remote area and motorcyclist who fell 50 feet

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Washington County officials responded to two different search & rescue operations on Sunday.

The first rescue involved a woman living in a remote area of Smith’s Mesa and needed help off the mountain, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s area became inaccessible due to the mud and snow.

“Good samaritans with off-road vehicles had been bringing her supplies but were no longer able to,” according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Washington County deputies were able to reach her with tracked side-by-sides and brought her out to safety without further issue.

During the first rescue, officials received an alert from a smartwatch of a possible vehicle accident in the Warner Valley area.

First responders arrived at the location and found a motorcyclist who had gone over a cliff and fallen 40 to 50 feet, according to officials.

The motorcyclist was stabilized at the scene, and the first responders transported him to an area for Life Light to transport him to the hospital in critical condition.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue crews, Hurricane Fire, Life Flight, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to the motorcyclist accident.

