Church area presidency releases statement following earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

SALT LAKE CITY — The Europe Central Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement following the deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.

The statement — penned by Elders Massimo De Feo, Eric W. Kopischke and Rubén V. Alliaud — reads, in full:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many lives as a result of the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria. We express our love and support to the people of those countries as they deal with this terrible tragedy. Our prayers, and the prayers of Latter-day Saints across Europe, are with them as they begin to recover from this disaster. The Church is currently reaching out to other relief organisations, both globally and in-country, to offer assistance.

Our prayers, and the prayers of Latter-day Saints across Europe, are with them as they begin to recover from this disaster. The Church is currently reaching out to other relief organisations, both globally and in-country, to offer assistance.https://t.co/Imc7RA90ry — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) February 6, 2023

Details about the number of missionaries potentially impacted in those countries has not been released.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, more than 3,400 people have been killed as a result of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.