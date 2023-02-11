Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says

SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames.

The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West.

Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire Department told KSL that a woman indeed set herself on fire just before 5 a.m. Saturday, and was taken to a burn unit.

“The whole situation is under investigation,” Walker said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

