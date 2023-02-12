Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident

MURRAY, Utah — No matter what the evidence ultimately proves, Desiree Edgar knows nothing will bring back her sister.

“The detectives were here when I got home, and it was very sad,” she recalled.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Dixie Edgar was walking near the intersection of 4500h South and 500 West in Murray at about 6 a.m. when Murray police detectives say she was hit by a car.

And then another car.

“My sister died directly upon impact, which means, thank goodness that she did, but that also means they were going faster,” expressed Desiree.

She also said the area isn’t lit very well at night and is waiting for the investigation to be finished on the drivers.

“I feel so sorry for them as well,” said Desiree.

In the meantime, she is focusing on the positives and how her sister lived.

“She was fun. She was very fun and adventurous,” Desiree said. “She had a passion for life, and the loves of her life were her children.”

Dixie is leaving behind three children; a 21-year-old son, a 17-year-old son, and a 12-year-old daughter.

“Her children were everything to her,” said Desiree.

Her sister is grateful they all got to spend this past Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

“It is such a blessing that we had that time together,” she said.

It’s a reminder to this family that life is short and it’s important to spend as much quality time together as possible.

“You could be spending some time with somebody today, and the next day they’re gone,” said Seth Edgar, Dixie’s brother-in-law. “You think of all the things you wish you could’ve said or the times, you know, that missed phone call that you could’ve answered but were too busy.”

However, they treasure the time they did have and say Dixie will be missed.

“She is very much loved by her family,” said Desiree. “That’s everything.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe* page for Dixie Edgar to help with expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

