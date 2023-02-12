Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident

Feb 11, 2023, 7:20 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

MURRAY, Utah — No matter what the evidence ultimately proves, Desiree Edgar knows nothing will bring back her sister.

“The detectives were here when I got home, and it was very sad,” she recalled.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Dixie Edgar was walking near the intersection of 4500h South and 500 West in Murray at about 6 a.m. when Murray police detectives say she was hit by a car.

And then another car.

“My sister died directly upon impact, which means, thank goodness that she did, but that also means they were going faster,” expressed Desiree.

She also said the area isn’t lit very well at night and is waiting for the investigation to be finished on the drivers.

“I feel so sorry for them as well,” said Desiree.

Desiree Edgar and Seth Edgar. (KSL-TV’s Mark Less)

In the meantime, she is focusing on the positives and how her sister lived.

“She was fun. She was very fun and adventurous,” Desiree said. “She had a passion for life, and the loves of her life were her children.”

Dixie is leaving behind three children; a 21-year-old son, a 17-year-old son, and a 12-year-old daughter.

“Her children were everything to her,” said Desiree.

Her sister is grateful they all got to spend this past Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

“It is such a blessing that we had that time together,” she said.

Photos of Dixie Edgar. (KSL-TV's Mark Less) Photos of Dixie Edgar. (KSL-TV's Mark Less) Photos of Dixie Edgar. (KSL-TV's Mark Less)

It’s a reminder to this family that life is short and it’s important to spend as much quality time together as possible.

“You could be spending some time with somebody today, and the next day they’re gone,” said Seth Edgar, Dixie’s brother-in-law. “You think of all the things you wish you could’ve said or the times, you know, that missed phone call that you could’ve answered but were too busy.”

However, they treasure the time they did have and say Dixie will be missed.

“She is very much loved by her family,” said Desiree. “That’s everything.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe* page for Dixie Edgar to help with expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Wrong way driver causes double fatal crash on I-15, police say

A wrong-way driver closed down Interstate 15 outside of Leeds, Utah Sunday morning.
22 hours ago
Police on the scene of the fatal crash on 4700 S Washington Blvd. (KSL-TV's Jack Grim)...
Michael Houck

South Ogden Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

South Ogden officials said they closed southbound traffic on 4700 S. Washington Blvd due to a fatal crash Saturday evening.
2 days ago
The Olympic flame (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)...
Brooke Williams

Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says

A woman set herself on fire in downtown SLC, and police are investigating.
2 days ago
emergency lights...
Madison Swenson

Utah teen dies after falling approximately 30 feet

A 17-year-old girl has died after falling about 30 feet while hiking in Moab.
3 days ago
Cars lined up in Cottonwood canyon...
Ladd Egan

Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers

It’s been a winter full of snowstorms and powder days, but also a season of traffic headaches for drivers in the Cottonwood canyons.
3 days ago
FILE...
Josh Ellis, Cary J. Schwanitz, Shara Park

One killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash, police locate second car

One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on 4500 South near 500 West in Murray.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident