CRIME

14-year-old found, arrested in connection to deadly shooting in SLC

Feb 13, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 6:20 pm
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in Salt Lake City over the weekend has been arrested by police.

The deadly shooting occurred at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, near 1601 W. Ivy Circle.

When officers responded to the area, they found a 17-year-old boy with a critical gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, detectives received information about the suspect, which led them to the area of 300 East and 700 South.

“With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Liberty Patrol Division Bike Squad, detectives assigned to the SLCPD Homicide Squad safely took the juvenile into custody,” the release stated.

The 14-year-old was then taken to the Public Safety Building, where police say he will be processed for booking into the Salt lake Valley Detention Center.

14-year-old found, arrested in connection to deadly shooting in SLC