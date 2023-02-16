Close
LOCAL NEWS

Industrial fire in Ogden fought with help of drone technology Wednesday

Feb 15, 2023, 9:02 PM | Updated: 9:17 pm
There was heavy smoke coming from the top of the building when crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)
There was heavy smoke coming from the top of the building when crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)
(Weber Fire District)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — An industrial building in Ogden caught fire Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:55 p.m. when an employee at Compass Minerals smelled smoke in the building near 700 North and 10500 West in Ogden.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the top of the building, according to Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed.

He said the Weber Sheriff’s Department flew a drone over the 4-story building to find where the source of heat was coming from. Because of the high heat, firefighters had to fight it defensively, meaning no crew members went inside the building.

Weber Sheriff’s Department used a drone to fly over the building to help fire fighters find the source of the heat. (Weber Fire District)

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire was winding down.

The fire was dying down a couple hours later. (Weber Fire District)

One of the workers at the plant went to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation as per request of their employer.

There were no other injuries. Crews are now investigating the cause of the fire, which caused damage to the top of the building.

