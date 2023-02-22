Close
ROAD TO ZERO

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

Feb 22, 2023, 12:48 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — As if the weather wasn’t already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.

“It was completely unacceptable to have total disregard for public safety,” UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL.com.

Robert Glenn Branson, 53, was arrested for investigation or driving the wrong way while under the influence, reckless driving, marijuana possession, interfering with an arrest, and refusing a DUI test.

UHP troopers were called to the area of I-80 and 700 East just after 4 a.m. Wednesday where Branson “was traveling (the) wrong way on the freeway and driving recklessly by doing doughnuts on the freeway,” according to a police booking affidavit.

“He mentioned using meth and other drugs several times. He was aggressive, erratic, and highly unpredictable. The subject continued making statements about shooting him and aggressive sexual statements,” troopers noted in the affidavit. “The subject made several statements about murdering people.”

Troopers say Branson smelled strongly of alcohol, and marijuana was found in his vehicle.

Several crashes were reported across northern Utah as snow-covered roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow impacted traffic Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan for a tricky commute and stay home, if possible.

NB I-15 closed in Nephi following 2-semi crash

 

