Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah mom TikTok influencer arrested for domestic violence

Feb 24, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm
Instagram of Taylor Frankie Paul...
Instagram of Taylor Frankie Paul
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — An influencer mom, who previously revealed her involvement of “soft-swinging” has been arrested for domestic violence.

Taylor Frankie Paul, famous on TikTok and Instagram, was arrested for misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A release from the Herriman Police Department says on Feb. 17, at approximately 11 p.m. police responded to a report of domestic violence at West Rex Peak Way.

According to the probable cause statement, screaming and yelling could be heard from inside the home.

Paul was intoxicated when police arrived and “lunged at the victim, hitting/pushing [them]” when the victim attempted to talk to the responding officer.

During the argument, Paul hit the victim and threw “several household items” at them including “metal chairs and a wooden child playset.”

The victim’s truck was damaged after being hit by the playset Paul threw.

Video evidence related to the case suggests that during the incident, “Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” the release states.

The evidence resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony assault charges against Paul.

The release states, “Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Paul has over 3.5 million followers on TikTok and is particularly big influencer in the MomTok space. She previously exposed on social media that she and her husband were “soft-swinging” with other married couples. Shortly after her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, filed for divorce.

Herriman police did not and will not release the names of victims, their status, or statements made by them during the investigation.

Once the screening process is complete with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will continue through either the Herriman City Justice Court or Third District Court depending on the findings of the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Parleys Canyon...
Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake County residents, legislators fear bill would allow Parleys Canyon mine to grow

Salt Lake County residents and state representatives of the region are pushing back against a proposed bill that they say would allow for excessive mining in Parleys Canyon, after the county passed an ordinance banning mining in forest and recreation last year.
16 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Karah Brackin

Clinton teacher honored with award, $10K grant

For the sixth year in a row, the Heidi Martin: Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award was given to a teacher in the Davis School District.
16 hours ago
...
Eliza Pace

No one injured as Centerville home goes up in flames

Everyone is safe after a home was engulfed by flames Friday in Centerville.
16 hours ago
...
Ashley Moser

Resolution aimed at helping cancer patients preserve fertility

When 26-year-old Lauren Nalder got cancer, doctors asked her if she'd like to freeze her eggs. Her insurance wouldn't cover it.
16 hours ago
Big Cottonwood Canyon. (KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Forecasters warn of elevated avalanche risk with more storm chances on horizon

Avalanche forecasters said additional chances for snow were likely to keep the risk elevated over the next few days.
16 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Warnings, tickets issued to parked cars preventing plowing efforts

Snowplow drivers and police are making a plea for people to move their cars off of the road. In West Jordan, police officers spent the day sending that message in person -- with warnings and tickets.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah mom TikTok influencer arrested for domestic violence