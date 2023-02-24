Utah mom TikTok influencer arrested for domestic violence

HERRIMAN, Utah — An influencer mom, who previously revealed her involvement of “soft-swinging” has been arrested for domestic violence.

Taylor Frankie Paul, famous on TikTok and Instagram, was arrested for misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A release from the Herriman Police Department says on Feb. 17, at approximately 11 p.m. police responded to a report of domestic violence at West Rex Peak Way.

According to the probable cause statement, screaming and yelling could be heard from inside the home.

Paul was intoxicated when police arrived and “lunged at the victim, hitting/pushing [them]” when the victim attempted to talk to the responding officer.

During the argument, Paul hit the victim and threw “several household items” at them including “metal chairs and a wooden child playset.”

The victim’s truck was damaged after being hit by the playset Paul threw.

Video evidence related to the case suggests that during the incident, “Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” the release states.

The evidence resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony assault charges against Paul.

The release states, “Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

Paul has over 3.5 million followers on TikTok and is particularly big influencer in the MomTok space. She previously exposed on social media that she and her husband were “soft-swinging” with other married couples. Shortly after her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, filed for divorce.

Herriman police did not and will not release the names of victims, their status, or statements made by them during the investigation.

Once the screening process is complete with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will continue through either the Herriman City Justice Court or Third District Court depending on the findings of the investigation.