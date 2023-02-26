Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Two drivers sent the hospital after T-bone accident, police say

Feb 25, 2023, 7:57 PM
The scene of the accident on 5300 S 700 W. (Utah Department of Transportation)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — Two men were sent to the hospital after a T-bone crash Saturday afternoon.

Murray Police told KSL that the accident happened on 5300 S 700 W involving a Jeep and a four-door passenger car with single occupants at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police the Jeep was turning southbound on 5300 S when the passenger car was driving eastbound.

Police said the passenger car hit the Jeep’s passenger side, causing the vehicle to spin around and hit a planted rock in a nearby business yard.

The passenger car driver was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg. The Jeep driver was reluctant to go to the hospital, but medical personnel convinced him.

Police said the passenger car had significant damages to both the front end and rear of the vehicle. The Jeep had damages to the front end of it.

Witnesses also told police that the passenger car was speeding when the accident happened.

