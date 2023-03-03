Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Family of man shot by police release statement, call it ‘brutal murder’

Mar 2, 2023, 10:40 PM
...
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah — The family of 25-year-old Chase Allan, who was killed by police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, released a statement calling the death a “brutal murder.”

Police have released few details about Allan’s death, citing the investigation into the shooting. Allan’s family said they have been “stonewalled.”

Few details released after man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting

The family said Allan was a “loving soul” from Farmington who graduated from Utah State University.

“He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.”

They said they were being “stonewalled by police” and were not notified by law enforcement of his death and instead found out through local media coverage.

“We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.”

A car riddled with bullet holes in the Farmington Post Office parking lot after a report of shots fired there on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (KSL TV)

The complete statement continues below:

“Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need.  He attended school in Davis County at Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. Although he had a shy and quiet demeanor, he was able to make quick friends who cared about Chase deeply and will remember him fondly. Chase graduated from Davis High School in 2016 where he played soccer earning varsity letters and at the Real Salt Lake Academy. Chase would then pursue higher education and went on to play soccer at UC Davis and Utah State University.

“He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University.  He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need.  He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.

“The devastating and tragic death of Chase Linde Allan quite literally hits home as his young life was taken from him on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, in the parking lot of our local Farmington City Post Office. Chase was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, peer, teammate, student, and neighbor amongst many other important roles he played within our community.

“We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now.  Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop.  This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety.  They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived.

“Police are stonewalling us.  Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington.  Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Follow @KSL_AlexCabrero...
Alex Cabrero

Rural Utah snowplow budgets busted

In Juab County there are more than 1300 miles of roads paved and unpaved. After snowstorms, every single one of them has to be plowed.
23 hours ago
...
Katija Stjepovic

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ returns to Salt Lake for the first time since the pandemic

"Dear Evan Hansen" returns to Salt Lake City after closing suddenly for the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
23 hours ago
...
Jed Boal

Today is Teen Mental Wellness Day – here’s ways to help your teen

Teenagers who are struggling with their mental health are not always eager or ready to reach out for help. Thursday is Teen Mental Wellness Day, so we wanted to share some ideas with teens and parents who are seeking answers.
23 hours ago
Two F-35s that were involved in accidents are being repurposed and used for training at Hill Air ...
Mike Anderson

Repurposing damaged F-35 fighter jets for training at Hill AFB

Two F-35s that were involved in accidents are being repurposed and used for training at Hill Air Force Base.
23 hours ago
State legislature...
Matt Rascon & Lindsay Aerts, KSL News Radio

KSL+: The bills and the potential impacts of the 2023 legislative session

Utah’s 45-day Legislative Session kicked off the way last year’s session ended - with some controversy.
23 hours ago
Officer-involved shooting scene...
Andrew Adams

Few details released after man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting

Police released limited new details about a traffic stop-turned-deadly officer-involved shooting as those close to the incident reacted Thursday.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Family of man shot by police release statement, call it ‘brutal murder’