LOCAL NEWS

Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police

Mar 3, 2023, 6:18 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington police said an officer was trying to stop the driver of a car because it didn’t have a license place, but that the driver didn’t comply.

That resulted in what police say was a confrontation, in which police shot at the driver; 25-year-old Chase Allan was killed.

However, police aren’t saying what that confrontation was about. Farmington’s police chief said an officer noticed Allan had a gun in his car and seemed to be reaching for it.

We spoke with retired FBI agent Greg Rogers Friday afternoon. He doesn’t have anything to do with this case, but he spent years working undercover with those who belong to sovereign citizen groups and who feel the law of the land doesn’t apply to them.

Man sits on couch and talks

Former FBI agent Greg Rogers was once undercover working with those who belong to sovereign citizen groups. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

“When a law enforcement officer pulls you over and asks for your drivers license and asks you to identify yourself, something that simple, when you don’t comply, the situation gets escalated,” Rogers said. “They would tell you that it’s an honest belief that they don’t have to comply with commands given to them by law enforcement. Because they believe the government is corrupt now and doesn’t follow the constitution.”

We only spoke with Rogers because Chase Allan’s mother, Diane Allan, has a pending lawsuit against Farmington police from when she was pulled over this past April.

In her lawsuit, she claims police violated her civil rights when they pulled her over for an expired registration, and had no authority to detain her, because she says she is one of the sovereign people of Utah. Rogers says he hears similar stories from those who are part of the sovereign citizen movement.

“They really don’t have any idea of taking over the government or starting a government of their own. They would tell you they just want to be left alone,”  Rogers said.

In a statement, the Allan family said they have been stonewalled by Farmington police in getting information.

The family also says Chase Allan had been studying law the last few years and was a patriot, doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.

