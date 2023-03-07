SLC is 2nd most ‘pickleball-obsessed’ city in the US

SALT LAKE CITY — Terms like pickleball, kitchen, drop shot and dead ball are becoming much more common in American households as a pickleball obsession has taken hold.

The sport, which is a sort of mix between tennis and ping pong, is increasing in popularity with Google searches for “how to play pickleball” increasing by 284% from January 2020 to January 2023.

The most pickleball-obsessed city is Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City. Salt Lake City came in second, and Grand Rapids, Michigan in third.

According to Offers.Bet, in a survey of 1,000 Americans, nearly one in six currently play pickleball and one in three non-pickleball players plan to try out the sport in 2023.

Seventy-seven percent of people consider pickleball a sport for all ages.

Many of the top cities searching for pickleball are in warmer climates. Of the top 25 cities, four were from Arizona (Tempe, No. 4; Scottsdale, No. 11; Gilbert, No. 20; and Chandler, No. 22) and Florida (Port St. Lucie, No. 6; Tallahassee, No. 10; St. Petersburg, No. 14; and Orlando, No. 18).