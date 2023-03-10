Close
LOCAL NEWS

One dead at Purgatory correctional facility

Mar 10, 2023, 3:42 PM
Purgatory correctional facility sign in front of the building...
An inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County convicted of aggravated robbery has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill another inmate. (Washington County)
(Washington County)
BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead at Purgatory correctional facility.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an inmate in cardiac arrest.

Life saving measures were performed, but the inmate was pronounced dead on scene. The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force responded to investigate.

The release states, “This appears to be a suicide by the preliminary investigation, however the investigation is still ongoing and we are awaiting information from the Medical Examiners Office.”

The man has been identified as David Staples and next of kin has been notified.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

One dead at Purgatory correctional facility