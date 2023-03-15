LOCAL NEWS
Avalanche, hazardous conditions close multiple Utah canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Highway 6 is closed in Price Canyon due to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck while U.S. 89 has reopened in Logan Canyon following an avalanche.
The closures came as heavy valley rain and mountain snow move into the Beehive State, with a chance for thunderstorms this evening in central and southern Utah.
State troopers say the rolled semi was carrying a hazardous load, and it will take most of the morning to clear the roadway.
Also in central Utah, state Route 131 is closed at Huntington Canyon due to a previous avalanche and S.R. 191 was closed 12 miles north of Helper due to a recent rockslide. Troopers said the debris has been cleared from S.R. 191 but 4-wheel-drive/chains are required.
S.R. 191 is also closed at the Utah-Wyoming border due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions.
Emma Park road is closed seasonally and SR-31 is closed from an avalanche. SR-191 has recently had a rock slide and may be temporarily closed until it can be cleared. SR-10 to I-70 is open.
Logan Canyon’s closure was expected to last until approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday. U.S. 89 reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
Earlier Wednesday, one person was killed in a crash on the Provo Center Street onramp to southbound Interstate 15. No cause for the crash has been released, and investigators have reopened the ramp.
