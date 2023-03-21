Close
RELIGION

First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public

Mar 21, 2023, 2:27 PM
The Richmond Virginia Temple, clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a Doric order (found in Greek and Roman architecture), is located near a wooded area of the Glen Allen community just outside of Richmond. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to welcome guests as part of its public open house.

The doors officially open to the public beginning Saturday, March 25, but invited guests will get to tour the new structure as early as Tuesday, March 21.

The open house will remain open until Saturday, April 15, with the exceptions of Sundays and Saturday, April 1 (for General Conference). Following the open house, the temple will be dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency on Sunday, May 7.

“The dedicatory sessions  — 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — will be broadcast to all congregations in the Richmond Virginia Temple district,” stated a news release from the Church.

The exterior of the Richmond Virginia Temple is clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a Doric order (found in Greek and Roman architecture). Added to this are interlocking diamond circles and the dogwood blossom (the Virginia state flower). These elements are found on buildings throughout the Richmond, Virginia area. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The Richmond Virginia Temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2018, is the first one in the state. Located at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, Virginia, the single-story structure stands at nearly 165 feet tall.

Some of the building’s art glass, according to the release, even comes from an old Protestant church on the East Coast of the United States.

The sealing room in the Richmond Virginia Temple is where families are united for eternity through marriage. The room features an altar in the middle with a crystalline chandelier above it. The mirrors, positioned across from each other, reflect endless images to represent eternity. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The exterior of the Richmond Virginia Temple is clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a Doric order (found in Greek and Roman architecture). Added to this are interlocking diamond circles and the dogwood blossom (the Virginia state flower). These elements are found on buildings throughout the Richmond, Virginia area. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The Richmond Virginia Temple, clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a Doric order (found in Greek and Roman architecture), is located near a wooded area of the Glen Allen community just outside of Richmond. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Instruction rooms of the Richmond Virginia Temple are where Latter-day Saints make promises to God and receive a deeper understanding of Jesus and his teachings in an effort to become better disciples. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The celestial room of the Richmond Virginia Temple is designed to be a tranquil respite that represents the progression toward Heavenly Father's presence. The influence of Jeffersonian architecture, popular throughout Virginia, can be found in the décor and design cues of the temple as evidenced in the celestial room. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The celestial room of the Richmond Virginia Temple is designed to be a tranquil respite that represents the progression toward Heavenly Father's presence. The influence of Jeffersonian architecture, popular throughout Virginia, can be found in the décor and design cues of the temple as evidenced in the celestial room. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The colonial design accentuates the foyer of the Richmond Virginia Temple. A nod to Jeffersonian motifs is found in the richly-colored area rug that displays a period-correct octagon pattern incorporated with the dogwood blossom (the Virginia state flower). One hundred-year-old repurposed art glass from a protestant church depicting Jesus with His sheep greets visitors upon entering. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The grand staircase in the Richmond Virginia Temple is reflective of colonial design and constructed of Peruvian walnut with vibrant colors of the era incorporated in the stair's carpet runner. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Painted wood doors reflect the colonial design of the Richmond Virginia Temple accented with oil-rubbed bronze hardware that includes a small dogwood blossom (the Virginia state flower). (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The meticulous craftsmanship of one of several crystal chandeliers in the Richmond Virginia Temple is showcased. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc. The crystal chandelier in a sealing room in the Richmond Virginia Temple showcases the Jeffersonian-influenced design that includes the incorporation of octagons with a guilloche (interlocking circle) border accented with dogwood blossoms (the Virginia state flower). (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The majority of the millwork throughout the Richmond Virginia Temple is painted to reflect similar techniques seen in early colonial-style interior architecture. Inlaid gold leaf and period-appropriate molding garnish the paneled altar found in the sealing room where families are united for eternity through marriage. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The baptistry in the Richmond Virginia Temple. Jesus commanded that all must be baptized to return to the presence of God. Devout Latter-day Saints can make offerings of proxy baptism for their ancestors that did not have that opportunity while living. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

