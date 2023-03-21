First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to welcome guests as part of its public open house.

The doors officially open to the public beginning Saturday, March 25, but invited guests will get to tour the new structure as early as Tuesday, March 21.

The open house will remain open until Saturday, April 15, with the exceptions of Sundays and Saturday, April 1 (for General Conference). Following the open house, the temple will be dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency on Sunday, May 7.

“The dedicatory sessions — 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — will be broadcast to all congregations in the Richmond Virginia Temple district,” stated a news release from the Church.

The Richmond Virginia Temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2018, is the first one in the state. Located at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, Virginia, the single-story structure stands at nearly 165 feet tall.

“The design reflects the local historical vernacular, a blend of Georgian, Federal and Jeffersonian architecture, adapted from European styles. The temple site is set with a backdrop of dense wooded growth. The paths, lighting and landscaping are inspired by the gardens and grounds of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Trees, hedges and flowers are local varieties, such as the dogwood (Virginia’s state tree and flower—dominant throughout the temple’s interior and exterior), magnolia, white oak, boxwood and Virginia bluebells,” the release stated.

Some of the building’s art glass, according to the release, even comes from an old Protestant church on the East Coast of the United States.