ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

3 killed in head-on crash in Kane County

Mar 21, 2023, 8:04 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm
FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)
KANE COUNTY, Utah — Three people died Tuesday in a head-on collision in Kane County.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white SUV and a red passenger car collided at approximately 6:30 p.m. It happened at milepost 41 on U.S. Route 89, 22 miles north of Kanab.

One man in the white SUV, as well as a man and woman in the red passenger car died from their injuries.

Two other passengers survived the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Roden told KSL that weather may have been a factor.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

