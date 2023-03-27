Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck lost control and ended up in a creek near the Weber River Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:52 p.m., crews responded to the semi truck accident on westbound Interstate 84 near the Peterson off ramp.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District said that this was not the first time a semi had lost control there. In fact, they said they had responded to several semi truck rollovers in that spot recently, along with several other accidents.

“In the last 3 days, Fire and EMS crews have responded to 6 other auto accidents. Please slow down as roads are once again ice and snow covered,” a post from Morgan County Fire and EMS said.

Because of that, Mountain Green Fire Protection District said there was still HazMat Floatation Booms in place from the last semi wreck, and that helped contain environmental damage. The truck was carrying 72,ooo pounds of beer, and fuel was leaking from the refrigerator fuel tank.

Still, “Crews quickly deployed HazMat Floatation Booms to control fuel leaking from the trucks tanks and stopping any flow of diesel from getting to the Weber River,” Morgan County Fire and EMS wrote.

No one was injured this time, not even the beer. They said the driver was treated and released on the scene.

They warned of a hard road closure while crews worked to extract the truck from the river and tow it away.

Crash

WB I-84 Closed

at MP 96 (1 mile N of Morgan) Morgan Co.

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 27, 2023