Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River

Mar 26, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm
A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Pr...
A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck lost control and ended up in a creek near the Weber River Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:52 p.m., crews responded to the semi truck accident on westbound Interstate 84 near the Peterson off ramp.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District said that this was not the first time a semi had lost control there. In fact, they said they had responded to several semi truck rollovers in that spot recently, along with several other accidents.

“In the last 3 days, Fire and EMS crews have responded to 6 other auto accidents. Please slow down as roads are once again ice and snow covered,” a post from Morgan County Fire and EMS said.

Because of that, Mountain Green Fire Protection District said there was still HazMat Floatation Booms in place from the last semi wreck, and that helped contain environmental damage. The truck was carrying 72,ooo pounds of beer, and fuel was leaking from the refrigerator fuel tank.

Still, “Crews quickly deployed HazMat Floatation Booms to control fuel leaking from the trucks tanks and stopping any flow of diesel from getting to the Weber River,” Morgan County Fire and EMS wrote.

morgan morgan morgan A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District) A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District) A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District)

No one was injured this time, not even the beer. They said the driver was treated and released on the scene.

They warned of a hard road closure while crews worked to extract the truck from the river and tow it away.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

Weber head-on collision...
Cary Schwanitz

Two killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County

Two people died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday the Utah Highway Patrol said.
23 hours ago
police lights...
Brooke Williams

Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.
2 days ago
A crash on SR 202 late Saturday left at least two dead. (United Police Department)...
Brooke Williams

Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna

Two are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Magna late Saturday.
2 days ago
Police lights...
Eliza Pace

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in the crosswalk Thursday. 
3 days ago
Police lights...
Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com 

Utah man dies in small-airplane crash in rural Wyoming

A Cache County man has been identified as the person killed in a plane crash that happened outside of Casper, Wyoming, earlier this week.
4 days ago
Three people died in this Kane County crash...
Andrew Adams

Family remembers two loved ones killed in crash near Kanab

Family members on Thursday remembered loved ones killed in a triple-fatal crash in Kane County.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River