LOCAL NEWS

Family members of Utah County avalanche victim share photos, statement

Mar 28, 2023, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm
Photo of Brett Howard Warner, 38, of Highland, Utah, who died Monday after being buried in an avala...
Photo of Brett Howard Warner, 38, of Highland, Utah, who died Monday after being buried in an avalanche in Pole Canyon. (Courtesy: The Warner family)
(Courtesy: The Warner family)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The man who died Monday after being buried in a large avalanche up Pole Canyon has been identified as 38-year-old Brett Howard Warner of Highland, Utah.

Search and rescue crews were called out to the Lewiston Peak area at approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and medical helicopter also responded to the scene.

After several hours of searching, Warner’s body was found 22 feet underneath the snow.

“When they got down there, they discovered the snowmobile was upside down and the victim was actually partway underneath it,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews recover body of missing snowmobiler who was buried in Utah County avalanche

His cousin released photos and a statement to KSL TV on Tuesday, expressing his sorrow over Warner’s passing.

It reads in full:

My heart just aches for my cousin Brett who lost his life in an avalanche up Pole Canyon yesterday snowmobiling. I am lost for words and quite frankly, the hurt and devastation is beyond my capabilities to wrap my head around.

Brett lived his life to the fullest filled with many adventures, he loved and served people, always willing to help. He leaves behind the coolest wife and four beautiful children! 😢 Grateful I was able to see him a couple weeks ago, and anytime I saw him I hugged him and told him I loved him. As kids, we spent a lot of time together, Brett always had a sweet bright energy around him, anyone who knew him knew that he was one of kind. My prayers are with his  wife and kids and my aunt and uncle and the whole family, this is a hard one. Always love, always be kind, always tell your dear ones you love them. Rest in peace Brett you will be missed tremendously!

To say our hearts are broken this morning would be an understatement. Feels like they have shattered into a million pieces. 💔 Last night my brother Brett was caught in an avalanche and joined the many angels watching over us. 😇 Brett was a one of a kind. He was opinionated, stubborn and it was his way or the highway! But Brett was GOOD TO THE CORE! had a heart of gold and was always the first there to help no matter the time of day or night or how awful the task was. If you were lucky enough to know Brett you we a recipient of his service because he gave to all! Not sure how to move through this one but we could definitely use prayers. Especially for his wife, Stacey and their four sweet kids and for my mom and dad. Hug someone you love and don’t forget to tell them. This life really is too short.

Photo of Brett Howard Warner, 38, of Highland, Utah, who died Monday after being buried in an avalanche in Pole Canyon. (Courtesy: The Warner family)

Family members of Utah County avalanche victim share photos, statement