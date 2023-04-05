Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man may be trying to take missing 13-year-old Utah girl to Mexico, charges say

Apr 5, 2023, 3:46 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.
(File)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police say groomed a 13-year-old girl and convinced her to run away with him.

Carlos Armenta Cota, 27, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

As of Wednesday, the girl remained missing and police believe Cota may be trying to take her to Mexico.

Cota told the 13-year-old girl’s mother that he wanted to be the girl’s “boyfriend” and asked permission to date her, but the mother said no, according to charging documents.

Between June 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, however, the girl ran away from home several times. In one incident last summer, the mother told police she found Cota’s truck parked at a homeless camp with Cota and her daughter inside, the charges state. Cota started his truck but the mother stood in front of it to try and prevent them from leaving.

“Armenta Cota accelerated and hit (the mother) with his truck,” the charging documents state. The mother suffered bruising to her leg.

On another occasion, the mother said she found her daughter again after running away and Cota pointed a gun at her, according to the charges.

Detectives talked to the girl’s 15-year-old sister who said that Cota, who she said was from Mexico but did not know his name, “does a lot of bad things,” according to charging documents.

“The state believes that the defendant is trying to take the victim back to Mexico. The victim is listed on (the National Crime Information Center database) as a runaway and the defendant is aware that the victim is not supposed to be with him,” the charges say. “Based upon information learned during the investigation, it’s believed that the defendant and the victim are in a relationship. … The victim’s mother is saying that every time she confronted the defendant about being with the victim, he would pull a gun on her and another time he hit her with his car. The current whereabouts of the victim are unknown.

“(Cota) was clearly grooming the victim,” investigators wrote in the court documents.

When arrested, prosecutors have requested that Cota be held without bail pending trial.

KSL asked the Unified Police Department for more information on the runaway girl but was unable to provide further details.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, slain at 43

Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.
17 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

West Jordan man charged with killing teen killed another teen 5 days earlier, charges say

A West Jordan already charged with killing a 17-year-old has now been charged with killing a 16-year-old just five days earlier.
17 hours ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a news conference on April 5, 2023. (WBAL via...
Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Christina Zdanowicz

Maryland AG report alleges more than 600 children abused by Catholic clergy members, others

A report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released Wednesday alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over the course of more than six decades.
17 hours ago
FILE photo...
Larry D. Curtis

New victim reports rape by former officer as he awaits sentencing for assault

Media reports about the arrest and guilty plea of a man for sexual abuse of a teen girl led to a second victim contacting police to report the same man raped her while she was a teen and he was a police officer.
17 hours ago
Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacke...
Florencia Trucco

Four children killed in axe attack at daycare center in southern Brazil

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.
17 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Salt Lake man arrested, accused of killing wife

A 63-year-old man accused of killing his wife is now behind bars.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Man may be trying to take missing 13-year-old Utah girl to Mexico, charges say