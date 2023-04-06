Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Michael K. Williams: Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

Apr 6, 2023, 10:20 AM
Michael K. Williams, shown here in March 2021, died months later of an accidental overdose. (Arturo...
Michael K. Williams, shown here in March 2021, died months later of an accidental overdose. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via CNN)
(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A Brooklyn man charged in the overdose death of actor and producer Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug distribution charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Irvin Cartagena, who also goes by “Green Eyes,” was one of four men charged for being part of a drug trafficking organization that sold deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams. Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors allege that Cartagena was the person who conducted the “the hand-to-hand transaction” with Williams just before the actor, best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” died of an accidental overdose.

In this surveillance image released by the Department of Justice, Irvin Cartagena completes a hand-to-hand transaction with Michael K Williams. (Department of Justice via CNN)

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment in 2021 in what the New York City Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled an accidental overdose. He was 54.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday. “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.”

Cartagena, 39, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison but could face up to 40 years behind bars when he is sentenced by a federal judge.

CNN reached out to Cartagena’s lawyer for comment.

One of Cartagena’s codefendants, Carlos Macci, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics on Tuesday, according to the court docket. The two other men charged, Hector Robles and Luis Cruz, have pleaded not guilty.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Pat Reavy

Man may be trying to take missing 13-year-old Utah girl to Mexico, charges say

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a man who police believe groomed a 13-year-old girl and convinced her to run away with him. The girl remained missing as of Wednesday.
1 day ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, slain at 43

Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.
1 day ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

West Jordan man charged with killing teen killed another teen 5 days earlier, charges say

A West Jordan already charged with killing a 17-year-old has now been charged with killing a 16-year-old just five days earlier.
1 day ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a news conference on April 5, 2023. (WBAL via...
Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Christina Zdanowicz

Maryland AG report alleges more than 600 children abused by Catholic clergy members, others

A report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released Wednesday alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over the course of more than six decades.
1 day ago
FILE photo...
Larry D. Curtis

New victim reports rape by former officer as he awaits sentencing for assault

Media reports about the arrest and guilty plea of a man for sexual abuse of a teen girl led to a second victim contacting police to report the same man raped her while she was a teen and he was a police officer.
1 day ago
Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacke...
Florencia Trucco

Four children killed in ax attack at day care center in southern Brazil

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Michael K. Williams: Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty