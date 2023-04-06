One injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

According to Greg Moffit with Sandy Police Department, a working journalist was on a road block between State Route 210 and State Route 209.

A pickup truck was making a left turn from Little Cottonwood Rd to Cottonwood Canyon Rd he turned, striking the pedestrian.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and head trauma.

Moffit said because of the lengthy winter, drivers may not have been used to seeing as many pedestrians.

“Make sure you’re checking all of those blind spots, and doing your head-checks and making sure before you do any maneuver in your vehicle,” Moffit said. “Likewise as pedestrians: making sure you’re using crosswalks and being mindful of your surroundings as well.”

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.