Wrong way driver crashes onto sidewalk, no reported injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A car stopped on a Salt Lake City sidewalk after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and clipping a tree Saturday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City police Twitter account, the accident happened at approximately 1 p.m. near 600 South State Street.

“Paramedics took the driver to the hospital for evaluation,” reads the police tweet. “No other injuries or damage were reported.”

Officers are investigating the driver of this car for possible impairment. He drove the wrong way on 600 South, west of State Street and then clipped a tree before stopping on the sidewalk. It’s fortunate no one was nearby when this happened.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/RlL37VndwQ — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 8, 2023