ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Wrong way driver crashes onto sidewalk, no reported injuries

Apr 8, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:04 pm

The crashed car on the Salt Lake City sidewalk. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — A car stopped on a Salt Lake City sidewalk after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and clipping a tree Saturday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City police Twitter account, the accident happened at approximately 1 p.m. near 600 South State Street.

“Paramedics took the driver to the hospital for evaluation,” reads the police tweet. “No other injuries or damage were reported.”

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

