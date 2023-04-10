Kearns High teacher named final ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

Close
Apr 10, 2023, 6:18 AM

KEARNS, Utah — A math teacher at Kearns High School was named the final “Most Valuable Educator” by the Utah Jazz and Instructure, parent company of Canvas.

Mr. Roger Bean has been teaching for 18 years and receive nine nominations.

“He inspires us to grow and do our best, he teaches in ways so that each student can learn the material and he makes sure to check in with each student so that everyone gets an equal opportunity to learn and grow,” read one nomination.

“Math is such a hard subject for so many students and Mr. Bean makes it fun, exciting, and helps students learn,” read another. “He (also) takes his summers to work for a summer program for low-income students.”

Bean got the “MVE” experience during the last home game of the season, watching the Jazz take down the Denver Nuggets 118-114 from a suite. He also received a personalized Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure.

This year’s MVE awardees also get to attend a dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure also provided 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game.

