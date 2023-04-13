Mudslide, crashes close EB I-80 in Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers have closed eastbound Interstate 80 near the Emigration Canyon exit in Parleys Canyon due to a mudslide.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the slide led to two single-vehicle crashes. One person suffered minor injuries in one of the crashes.

Utah Department of Transportation crews were working to clear the debris and no time for reopening eastbound I-80 was given. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Mt. Aire Canyon Road.

I-80 EB CLOSED at MP 133/Emigration Canyon. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/pDbQupnQWW — Katija Stjepovic (@KSLKatija) April 13, 2023