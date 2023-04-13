LOCAL NEWS
Mudslide, crashes close EB I-80 in Parleys Canyon
Apr 13, 2023, 6:27 AM | Updated: 6:32 am
(Utah Highway Patrol)
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers have closed eastbound Interstate 80 near the Emigration Canyon exit in Parleys Canyon due to a mudslide.
Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the slide led to two single-vehicle crashes. One person suffered minor injuries in one of the crashes.
Utah Department of Transportation crews were working to clear the debris and no time for reopening eastbound I-80 was given. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Mt. Aire Canyon Road.
I-80 EB CLOSED at MP 133/Emigration Canyon. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/pDbQupnQWW
— Katija Stjepovic (@KSLKatija) April 13, 2023
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion (pageviews: 27872)
- Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation (pageviews: 25421)
- Post Malone's personally designed Raising Cane's will open in Midvale (pageviews: 10528)
- Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho (pageviews: 9142)
- Judge denies Lori Vallow's request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day (pageviews: 7458)
- 'Money, power, and sex': opening arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial (pageviews: 6124)