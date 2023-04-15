Sandy police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department released body camera video Friday of a deadly officer-involved shooting from March 26, where police took the call to help a mentally ill man.

At approximately 1 a.m., Dylan Murphy’s brother called 911 to ask for help locating his 33-year-old brother.

“I’m calling to report an attempted suicide,” Murphy’s brother told 911.

He said Murphy had been cutting himself and had attempted suicide and wanted the police to find him before he bled out.

Minutes later, a Sandy police officer arrived on scene. He was worried Murphy had a weapon.

“He’s got his right hand in his jacket. I can’t see anything. He’s keeping it really tight,” the officer said in the body camera video.

The officer then got out of the car and asked Dylan to show him his hands. Within seven seconds, Murphy charged him and the officer fired.

The video then showed Murphy get up and get shot a second time. After standing up again, Murphy charged the officer and was shot a third time. The entire encounter lasted about 90 seconds.

Murphy died at the scene.

“I have reached out to the Murphy family and spoke to Dylan’s father to express our condolences, and it was a very supportive and productive conversation,” said Chief Greg Severson with the Sandy Police Department.

Murphy’s family said Dylan didn’t have a weapon. Sandy police has not yet commented on that.

Severson then pointed out their policy in cases when an officer responds alone.

“During deadly force encounters like this situation, especially with an officer being alone, we do not train our officers to use less lethal options when alone.”

Severson said backup was on the way, but that officer was at another call, so it took a while for them to get on scene.

“On a situation like this, you typically want to wait for another officer to arrive before approaching, unless you absolutely have to,” Severson said.

He added that the police department has a long history with Murphy.

The officer involved in the shooting remains on leave while the Salt Lake County Critical Incident team investigates.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski and the city council released a joint statement Friday regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred in our community in the early morning hours on March 26. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Murphy as they work to come to terms with their loss. We also are thinking of the Sandy City police officer and his family. As public elected officials, we are deeply committed to transparency and accountability. We support the prompt release of the video and audio recordings from the incident. In an effort to protect the integrity of the review and investigation process now underway, we will have no further statement at this time.

For more information on Sandy City Police Department policies and on the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocols, click here.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources