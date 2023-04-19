Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

Apr 18, 2023, 7:34 PM

FILE - A member of South Korean K-pop band BTS J-Hope poses for photographers during a press confer...

FILE - A member of South Korean K-pop band BTS J-Hope poses for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020. J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country’s army.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

In December, Jin, 30 and the oldest member of BTS, became the band’s first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

South Korean TV footage Tuesday afternoon showed what they called a black minivan likely carrying J-Hope moving into the boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency Big Hit Music, later confirmed the 29-year-old singer entered the camp.

Dozens of fans showed up near the base after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for his safe service. Authorities mobilized soldiers and police officers to maintain order, and there were no immediate reports of safety-related accidents. Big Hit Music had pleaded with fans, who call themselves the “Army,” not to come to the site due to safety reasons.

“I love you, Army. I’ll see you again,” J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

Five other younger BTS members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are to join the South Korean military one by one in the coming years. That means the world’s biggest boy band is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

That has caused an intense domestic debate over whether it was time to amend the law to expand exemptions to entertainers like BTS members. Jin, who turned 30 in December, had faced an impending conscription because the law disallows most South Korean men from further delaying their services after they turn 30.

Lawmakers bickered over the issue at the National Assembly, while a series of public surveys showed sharply split opinions over possible service exemptions for BTS members. Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said at the time that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to implement their duties to promote fairness in the country’s military service.

Exemptions or dodging of military duties are a highly sensitive issue in South Korea, because the draft forces young men to suspend their studies or professional careers.

Formed in 2013, BTS expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit “Dynamite,” the band’s first all-English song that made BTS the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100.

Hybe Corp. said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater i...

Associated Press

Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant

A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled.

22 hours ago

FILE: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images / Netflix)...

Logan Stefanich

Netflix co-founder buys ownership stake in Powder Mountain

Powder Mountain announced Monday that Reed Hastings, co-founder and executive chairman of Netflix, purchased a majority stake in the resort for an undisclosed amount.

22 hours ago

Jamie Foxx, seen here in Miami in March, remains hospitalized almost one week after experiencing a ...

Chloe Melas

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized nearly a week after experiencing ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia nearly a week after his daughter revealed the actor experienced a "medical complication," a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday.

2 days ago

Glenn Close attends "The Phantom of the Opera" final Broadway performance at the Majestic Theatre o...

\Mark Kennedy

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years

The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show.

3 days ago

Amy Ray, left, and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls pose for photos at the premiere of their docum...

Logan Stefanich

Everything you need to know about the ’23 Red Butte Garden Concert Series

Red Butte Garden announced Tuesday a 2023 concert series lineup that includes Train, Indigo Girls, Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Diana Krall, Cake, Fitz and the Tantrums and more.

7 days ago

Fans gather at the Salt Palace Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay and magic at Fan X. (KSL ...

Brooke Williams

Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City's comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army