ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Draper community helps neighboring landslide homes evacuate

Apr 22, 2023, 10:05 PM | Updated: 10:21 pm

KSLTV.com

DRAPER, UTAH — The neighboring homes of the Draper landslide are now under evacuation, as the worry of another landslide could take these homes down.

Jamie Hansen was on a walk with her husband Friday night when they witnessed the unimaginable, they saw the first landslide that took down their neighbor’s home.

“It was kind of in a series. There was a landslide, houses would crack, then another landslide,” Hansen recalled.

They said that it all happened very fast. Within an hour and a half, she said the homes fell. And then, hours later, they were told they needed to evacuate their home in case of another slide.

“It’s all shocking,” Hansen said. “Obviously, we have been worried and expecting something for a long time, so the imminent emergency nature of it makes sense but also feels strange.”

But, as they received this devastating news, the community rallied behind them.

“Strangers, neighbors, friends, ward members,” Hansen said. “Everyone has asked what they can do to help, which I’m very grateful for.”

Kevin Hallstrom is one of the dozens of people who came out to help, he said it was an easy decision to come to help the Hansens.

“The whole neighborhood has come out because they are such an incredible family,” Hallstrom said. “I think that’s just the Utah spirit. We are just here to help each other.”

As for the Hansens, they have been overwhelmed by the support and hope no other family has to go through this.

“I just hope we can get this resolved and cleaned up as soon as possible and not have any more families affected,” Hansen said.

