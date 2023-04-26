Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Edge Homes to demolish remaining portion of partially collapsed Draper home

Apr 26, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

The aftermath of the Draper landslide from Saturday morning. (KSL TV)...

The aftermath of the Draper landslide from Saturday morning. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — The remaining part of a home that collapsed and fell into a Draper ravine over the weekend is set to be demolished.

Draper city officials said the demolition work will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Springtime Road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians during this time except for local traffic, and police will be on scene to help direct traffic.

“This work needs to be completed to improve the safety of this site and allow workers to begin assessing remediation efforts,” city officials said.

The home is one of two that collapsed early Saturday morning, sending debris down the hillside. A third home is believed to be at risk of sliding off the filled-in ravine, according to Draper Mayor Troy Walker.

“There’s one more that we think is going to probably slide at some point. It’s in a really precarious situation,” the mayor said, appearing on KSL NewsRadio’s “Dave and Dujanovic,” noting that the home at risk of sliding is one of two additional homes on Springtime Road that were evacuated after Saturday’s landslide.

The other home that was evacuated is not considered to be in “that much danger” at the moment, he added. No other homes are listed as having the same risks as the four highlighted by the city.

Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail remain closed in the area. Draper police said anyone caught trespassing on closed trails or around the condemned homes and slide area may be subject to citation after finding people who have been going into the prohibited areas and around fencing.

Experts say what happened is more of a “man-made” problem than a natural disaster. Both homes that collapsed were built on top of engineered soil that filled in a part of the ravine in the area, so the land is reacting differently than regular soil in the city, Walker explained.

“This is not a landslide in a traditional sense, where native soil is giving way (because it’s) oversaturated. This is man-made, these are man-made lots, and they’re supposed to be engineered to hold the homes that are on them,” he said. “The homes that are in danger are the homes that are on that ravine.”

KSL TV chief meteorologist Kevin Eubank pointed out that a natural ravine is formed by historic water runoff, so it’s up to drainage or diversions to avoid the type of land erosion that’s happening at the moment.

The KSL Investigators found that Draper building officials sent an email to Edge Homes in June 2022 indicating they had begun investigating the sinking homes, which were built in December 2021, and there were “definite signs of [retention] wall and slope failure.”

Both homes were evacuated in October 2022 when the city revoked their certificates of occupancy, meaning no one was inside the structures when they collapsed. In a statement dated Nov. 30, 2022, Edge Homes President Gordy Jones said the company was “disappointed” by and “disagree(d) with” Draper’s decision to evict the families.

After the homes collapsed, Edge Homes issued a statement Monday, contending that “more analysis and data are necessary” to determine what went wrong, while also saying that this winter “amplified” the situation and prevented the company from stabilizing the two homes before they collapsed. Edge Homes purchased one of the two homes back in January; company officials said they’re seeking to work with the other homeowners affected at the moment.

“We are committed to finding the underlying cause of the problems to ensure they do not happen again,” company officials said. “We had hoped to perform a controlled demolition of the two homes in the near future, but that is no longer possible.

“The remediation, hillside stabilization, and beautification will now be our focus,” they added. “We will see this situation through to the end in order to protect our homeowners, their families and the community.”

Edge Homes also held a meeting with homeowners on Monday to discuss future plans for the area. Representatives from the company did not allow anyone to record the meeting, which lasted two hours.

Contributing: KSL.com’s Carter Williams and KSL NewsRadio’s Lindsay Aerts

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A for sale sign is seen as kids play outside along Harvest Point Drive in South Jordan....

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for parents building a financial foundation

Raising kids can be expensive. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looks at the ways parents with young kids, or soon to be parents, can establish a financial foundation.

11 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Layton woman struggles to claim money owed to her from her dissolved business

Utah's Unclaimed Property Division has millions of dollars that it wants to reconnect with the rightful owner. But for a Layton woman, getting her money back has been easier said than done. So she decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

1 day ago

The the entrance to the Utah Supreme Court at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah Supreme Court cancels oral arguments in lawsuit challenging state’s abortion ban

Utah's Supreme Court canceled oral arguments in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the state's abortion ban, asking both sides to weigh in on a new legislative rule change.

1 day ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Salt Lake City

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden officers ruled justified in punching man; family plans to sue

The Ogden Police Department has ruled its officers were justified in a use-of-force case and are explaining the full situation that led two officers to punch a man as he laid on the ground.

1 day ago

(KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Utah ski areas enjoy spring surge of visitors

It was another powder day in Utah’s mountains. People are still skiing and snowboarding and enjoying fresh snow in the last week of April.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Edge Homes to demolish remaining portion of partially collapsed Draper home