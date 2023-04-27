Why it’s important to get your children vaccinated

LEHI, Utah — As part of World Infant Immunization Week, Intermountain Health doctors have highlighted the importance of getting your children under two vaccinated.

Dr. Neal Davis, a pediatrician and medical director for Pediatric Community Care at Intermountain Health said getting your young children vaccinated is crucial.

“That’s one of the main things we do to protect children is vaccines,” Davis said.

According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally kindergarten vaccination rates dropped from 95% in previous years to 93% in the 2021-2022 school year.

That means about 250,000 kindergartners who are not vaccinated could cause potential outbreaks.

“They need it for themselves to help be protected by these things and also collectively we need them as society so daycares and schools can be safe for all children,” Dr. Davis said.

He said if you have any concerns about the recommended childhood vaccines, you should talk to your doctor.

“Bring those concerns and questions to your pediatrician so we can do our best to understand and support you,” Dr. Davis said.

Laura Bushman and her husband raised their two girls, Payton and Rylee, around farm animals.

She said growing up around animals helped her realize the importance of vaccines.

“I see the importance of getting our animals protected from various diseases, through our cattle, horses, pets, so why not continue that through our children,” she said.

Bushman said it was an easy decision to get her family vaccinated.

“Anything I can do as a parent to keep my children safe; you can bet I am going to do it,” she said.

The CDC has a recommended vaccine timeline for children.

Click here to get more information on vaccines.