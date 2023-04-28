Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Burglar hits several Utah city hall buildings

Apr 27, 2023, 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:49 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

FIELDING, Utah — Investigators believe a thief is targeting small town City Halls. It’s confusing to some of those cities because they don’t keep a lot of cash inside.

The most recent break-in was in Fielding. It’s a town of approximately 5,000 residents in Box Elder County.

In this case, the mayor said the guy busted through the back door, and the damage caused is likely more costly than what was actually stolen.

Detectives say the suspect is just taking whatever he wants.

Each time he wore a hoodie to hide his face.

The first break-in was in November in Nibley.

City Manager, Justin Maughan said the man made his way through their offices into a back room. “He busted a back window into kind of a main hallway. We used to have our safe contained in this cabinet,” Maughan said. “He took the entire safe and walked out the front door.”

Maughan said the thief did not take a lot but the damage done and the violation of public space put workers on edge.

“It was pretty unnerving you know. It kind of feels almost like home us,” he said. “We’re a small town and so for us to come in and see that somebody had violated and gone through our things was, it shook us up a little bit.”

Investigators believe it’s likely the same man broke into city offices in Lewiston and Paradise. While it’s hard to identify the man, everything looks familiar.

Chuck Earl is the Mayor of Fielding. He said a  paramedic arrived for work to find a back door busted open.

“Ruined all the drawers in the desk,” Fielding explained. “I don’t know why they’re doing it because I wouldn’t think most cities have a lot of cash sitting around.”

Between the busted desk and doors, it’s annoying and troubling to the city employees that spend a lot of time in these buildings.

Fielding said, “It’s a special place to us and it’s our home.”

City leaders in the areas say the burglaries have prompted them to rethink security.

If you think you know something that may help investigators, you can reach out to the Cache or Box Elder Sheriff’s Offices.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

A collection of witness portraits from Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pool)...

SAMANTHA HERRERA, KSL NewsRadio

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

The biggest news out of Thursday’s testimony came with the news of victim's blood and DNA was announced as found on tools in Chad Daybell's garage and when an analyst announced that a latent fingerprint from Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, was found a plastic bag that wrapped JJ’s body.

22 hours ago

Mendenhall Project Safe Neighborhoods...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Crime in Salt Lake City is down, but city officials renew call for proper gun storage

On the heels of a tragic fatal shooting of a teen girl by her brother in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, city leaders continue to encourage parents to educate their children about guns and for gun owners to properly store their weapons so they don't end up in the hands of someone who shouldn't have them.

22 hours ago

This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was charged...

Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press

Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40

Authorities say a Texas man paused his dinner date to fatally shoot an individual who had allegedly posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40.

22 hours ago

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Aut...

Larry D. Curtis

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell's shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

22 hours ago

FILE: Moab police...

Pat Reavy

Man charged with attempted murder in attack on 2 Moab dog walkers

A man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other charges after police say he attacked two people who were walking their dogs in Moab, stabbing one of the victims.

22 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 8: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters foll...

Ted Barrett

GOP rejects against bill to study cannabis to help veterans

A group of Senate Republicans Wednesday unexpectedly rejected efforts to advance a bipartisan bill for clinical trials on the use of cannabis to treat veterans.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Burglar hits several Utah city hall buildings