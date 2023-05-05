Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Successful business owner, co-founder of Burt Brothers Tires & Services passes away

May 4, 2023, 8:28 PM | Updated: 9:17 pm

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Successful businessman, philanthropist, family man, and friend, Wendel Burt, passed away unexpectedly.

Over 30 years ago, Wendel Burt started Burt Brothers Tires & Service with his brother, while he was a successful businessman – an old friend said it’s Burt’s giving heart that should define his legacy.

Over the years, Wendel Burt’s charitable heart featured in several KSL stories, like donating to the boys and girls club, donating a car to a sick teacher and even supporting a competitor in the tire industry after their store and son were attacked in racist attack.

“He had a big, big heart,” Doug Wright said.  “He was always keeping an eye out to look at what he could perhaps get involved in that would truly make a difference.”

His friend of over 20 years, KSL News Radio’s Doug Wright, said they met through a sponsorship at KSL but became fast friends.

“My friend Wendel was amazing, he was a force of nature, and he could just make things happen,” Wright said.

Together, they created the Ride to Light Up Eureka to raise money for the small town.

“Wendel didn’t own a store there. He didn’t even have a business at that time, in Juab County or in Utah County. He just wanted to help, and I was really touched that he asked me, ‘Where would you like to do something?’ That’s just the kind of guy Wendel was,” Wright said.

On top of being a great charitable man, and a successful business owner of Burt Brothers Tire, Wright said Wendel was an even better friend.

“I am going to miss Wendel’s big heart. He was just always there,” Wright said.

For more information on Burt’s obituary and information for funeral services, visit here.

